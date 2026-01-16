© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Hand

Your Stories: Gen X dipped everything in ranch

By Laura Weber Davis
Published January 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A very thick, square peperoni pizza slice sits on a paper plate next to a small plastic cup of ranch dressing.
Laura Weber Davis
/
Michigan Public
Just look at that pizza waiting to dunk in that ranch.

In the last episode of On Hand we theorized that ranch first collided with pizza in Michigan, and maybe even at a high school in Ann Arbor in 1992. Why not?

Well one listener, Junebug Harris, says we got it all wrong. He and his wife, Rio, were both dipping pizza - and everything else - in ranch in their high school cafeterias (Northville and Royal Oak, respectively) in the 1980s.

Here's further evidence that Michigan teenagers started the pizza/ranch trend - in the mid 1980s - probably because high school cafeteria food wasn't great, but the ranch was on point.

Junebug and Rio are musicians with a rockabilly band in Southeast Michigan. Check them out!

GUESTS:

  • Sean "Junebug" Harris, Gen X pizza/ranch pioneer
  • Rio Scafone, Gen X pizza/ranch pioneer
  • Arrow, Gen Z pizza/ranch legacy inheritor

Want to submit a question to On Hand? Do it here:

Online Submission Form

Call us: 734-764-7840

Email us: onhand@michiganpublic.org

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

Tags
On Hand pizzaDough DynastyLittle CaesarsDomino's Pizza
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
See stories by Laura Weber Davis
Latest Episodes