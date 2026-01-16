Your Stories: Gen X dipped everything in ranch

In the last episode of On Hand we theorized that ranch first collided with pizza in Michigan, and maybe even at a high school in Ann Arbor in 1992. Why not?

Well one listener, Junebug Harris, says we got it all wrong. He and his wife, Rio, were both dipping pizza - and everything else - in ranch in their high school cafeterias (Northville and Royal Oak, respectively) in the 1980s.

Here's further evidence that Michigan teenagers started the pizza/ranch trend - in the mid 1980s - probably because high school cafeteria food wasn't great, but the ranch was on point.

Junebug and Rio are musicians with a rockabilly band in Southeast Michigan. Check them out!

GUESTS:



Sean "Junebug" Harris , Gen X pizza/ranch pioneer

, Gen X pizza/ranch pioneer Rio Scafone , Gen X pizza/ranch pioneer

, Gen X pizza/ranch pioneer Arrow, Gen Z pizza/ranch legacy inheritor

