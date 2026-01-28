Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026

First on the show, we talked Pistons with Detroit News sports columnist John Niyo. They are on a tear, leading the Eastern Conference in the NBA and proving hard to beat. They’re also in an interesting series of games against teams in the West that should tell us more about the Pistons' prospects for the rest of the season.

Then, we learned more about why some Veterans of Foreign Wars posts are struggling to survive. VFW halls were once a place of connection and camaraderie for veterans. But with member numbers dwindling, many are shutting their doors.

And, Interlochen Public Radio’s Ellie Katz explored a federal program meant to help foresters after last spring’s ice storm. Many landowners and foresters say that program has gone silent for months, with some worried that cleaning up their woods in the wake of the storm will make them ineligible for the money.

Finally, the latest episode of It’s Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

