Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026

First on the show, a report on the ICE detention center in Michigan and folks trying to help those inside. We sat down with Stateside Producer Michelle Jokisch Polo who reported out the story.

Then, William Lopez, a scholar at the University of Michigan School of Public Health who researches immigration and deportation in the Midwest, talks to us about community response as he sees it in Minneapolis and in the Lower Peninsula. Lopez's latest book is titled "Raiding the Heartland: An American Story of Deportation and Resistance."

And The Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers in Detroit is ending one chapter and starting the next, after 12 years of leadership with founder Satori Shakoor. We heard more from Shakoor about the art of in-person storytelling and her experience with the medium.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: