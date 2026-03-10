Stateside: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Today on Stateside, a colony of bats in Northern Michigan is standing strong amidst a deadly fungus. We talked to a climate reporter for MLive about her trip to their hideout, and what researchers have been able to uncover.

Plus, we spoke to the author of a new novel called Grand Rapids. The suburban story centers a teenager named Tess as she grapples with the loss of her mother.

Then, details in the negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Michigan Medicine, and what the ongoing dispute could mean for patients receiving care.

Last, a staff writer for The Atlantic talked to us about his profile on former U.S. Secretary of Transportation, and Michigander, Pete Buttigieg.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: