© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 10, 2026 at 5:07 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

Today on Stateside, a colony of bats in Northern Michigan is standing strong amidst a deadly fungus. We talked to a climate reporter for MLive about her trip to their hideout, and what researchers have been able to uncover.

Plus, we spoke to the author of a new novel called Grand Rapids. The suburban story centers a teenager named Tess as she grapples with the loss of her mother.

Then, details in the negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Michigan Medicine, and what the ongoing dispute could mean for patients receiving care.

Last, a staff writer for The Atlantic talked to us about his profile on former U.S. Secretary of Transportation, and Michigander, Pete Buttigieg.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sheri McWhirter, climate reporter for MLive
  • Natasha Stagg, author of Grand Rapids
  • Tracy Samilton, energy and transportation reporter for Michigan Public
  • Graeme Wood, staff writer at The Atlantic
Tags
Stateside On Air batsclimateMichigan authorsGrand RapidsBlue Cross Blue ShieldUMMichigan Healthmichigan politics
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes