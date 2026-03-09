Stateside: Monday, March 9, 2026

Today on Stateside, we talked to Marquette County's Community Health Director about the expansion of Rx Kids across Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The U.P. version of the program offers direct cash payments to new mothers during their pregnancy, and through the first six months of their baby's life.

Then, multiple tornadoes tore through southwest Michigan on Friday. Michigan Public Morning Edition host, Doug Tribou, talked to Branch County's Emergency Manager about recovery efforts.

Plus, we remembered the life and work of Melvin Parson. The community leader and Detroit native passed away on Thursday at the age of 61. He served as executive director of We the People Opportunity Farm, a Ypsilanti organization that provides community and training opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals. Back in 2020, Parson spoke with Stateside about his journey to becoming a farmer after spending nearly 13 years in and out of prison.

And, a new episode of On Hand tackles the question: Where did the coney dog come from?

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: