Stateside: Friday, March 6, 2026
After the Trump administration ended tax incentives for electric vehicles last year, the Detroit Three pulled back on EV lines and production. We spoke to a reporter about concerns that the Detroit Three are painting themselves into a corner with their pivot.
Also, the Points North team talked to surfers in Northwest Indiana about their efforts to clean up their favorite Lake Michigan shoreline. And, a Northern Michigan teen told us about the website he made to combat endless social media scrolling among his peers.
Finally, Michigan Public reporter Zena Issa broke down a new app that helps wrongfully convicted people re-enter society after exoneration.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Jack Ewing, New York Times business reporter
- Dan Wanschura, host and executive producer of the Points North podcast
- Claire Keenan-Kurgan, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
- Andrew Hinkley, founder of SpendSomeTime.org
- Zena Issa, Michigan Public’s criminal justice reporter