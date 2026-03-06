Stateside: Friday, March 6, 2026

After the Trump administration ended tax incentives for electric vehicles last year, the Detroit Three pulled back on EV lines and production. We spoke to a reporter about concerns that the Detroit Three are painting themselves into a corner with their pivot.

Also, the Points North team talked to surfers in Northwest Indiana about their efforts to clean up their favorite Lake Michigan shoreline. And, a Northern Michigan teen told us about the website he made to combat endless social media scrolling among his peers.

Finally, Michigan Public reporter Zena Issa broke down a new app that helps wrongfully convicted people re-enter society after exoneration.

