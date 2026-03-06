© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, March 6, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 6, 2026 at 3:10 PM EST
Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.

After the Trump administration ended tax incentives for electric vehicles last year, the Detroit Three pulled back on EV lines and production. We spoke to a reporter about concerns that the Detroit Three are painting themselves into a corner with their pivot.

Also, the Points North team talked to surfers in Northwest Indiana about their efforts to clean up their favorite Lake Michigan shoreline. And, a Northern Michigan teen told us about the website he made to combat endless social media scrolling among his peers.

Finally, Michigan Public reporter Zena Issa broke down a new app that helps wrongfully convicted people re-enter society after exoneration.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jack Ewing, New York Times business reporter
  • Dan Wanschura, host and executive producer of the Points North podcast
  • Claire Keenan-Kurgan, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Andrew Hinkley, founder of SpendSomeTime.org
  • Zena Issa, Michigan Public’s criminal justice reporter
