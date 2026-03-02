© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, March 2, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 2, 2026 at 6:22 PM EST
Today on Stateside, a semitruck crash in January caused microplastics to spill into the Kalamazoo River. We talked to an environmental reporter for MLive about the incident and the bigger-picture concerns for the health of Michigan waters.

Then, a conversation with a Detroit nail artist who sees her business as not just a salon, but a site for commissioning ephemeral sculpture.

Plus, a new University of Michigan study has shown that noise pollution negatively impacts birds' ability to thrive. We talk to one of the researchers involved in the study.

Also, an On Hand listener recalls her debate with former Republican Congressman Vern Ehlers.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Garret Ellison, environment reporter for MLive
  • Cyndia Robinson, founder of Cure Nailhouse
  • Natalie Madden, conservation scientist and graduate student at University of Michigan
  • Kate Lynnes, West Michigan resident and former Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress
Stateside On Air microplasticsKalamazoo Rivermichigan lakesDetroit artistsblack owned businessesbirdsEnvironmental HealthMichigan GOP
