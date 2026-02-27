Stateside: Friday, Feb. 27, 2026

Today on Stateside, the price of a historic Michigan resource has been a roller coaster ride. Could it lead to a copper mining revival? We talked to a University of Michigan professor about the chances of a new copper boom.

Then, a conversation with the curator of an exhibit exploring how Detroit helped build the comics and gaming culture of today.

We also touched base on a case argued before the U.S. Supreme Court this week over property taxes. And we talked to a Great Lakes shipwreck hunter ahead of Livonia's 44th annual Great Lakes Shipwreck Festival.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

Adam Simon, professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Michigan

Billy Wall-Winkel, field curator at the Detroit Historical Society

Rick Brewer, news director at WCMU

Brendon Baillod, Great Lakes historian and president of the Wisconsin Underwater Archaeology Association

