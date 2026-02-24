Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026
First, a professor of psychology told us about what our relationship to ultra-processed foods shares with addiction. Plus, we learned how childhood diets in America have been simplified since the 1800s.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Ashley Gearhardt, professor of psychology at the University of Michigan and director of Michigan’s Food and Addiction Science and Treatment Lab
- Helen Zoe Veit, associate professor of history at Michigan State University and author of the new book, "Picky: How American Children Became the Fussiest Eaters in History"