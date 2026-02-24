© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:19 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First, a professor of psychology told us about what our relationship to ultra-processed foods shares with addiction. Plus, we learned how childhood diets in America have been simplified since the 1800s.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ashley Gearhardt, professor of psychology at the University of Michigan and director of Michigan’s Food and Addiction Science and Treatment Lab
  • Helen Zoe Veit, associate professor of history at Michigan State University and author of the new book, "Picky: How American Children Became the Fussiest Eaters in History"
Tags
Stateside On Air Foodhealthy foodfood industrydietnutrition
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes