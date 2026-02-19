© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 19, 2026 at 6:54 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First, we were joined by a Michigan professor who was fired by his previous institution for officiating an LGBTQ+ wedding. He and his lawyer discussed his lawsuit, which is headed to the state supreme court. Also, we heard more about the Charlevoix man killed in action while fighting in Ukraine, and who was laid to rest one year later. Plus, we sat down with the Detroit Historical Society's curator to take a look at their new temporary exhibit, focused on a boat that delivers sundries like mail and pizza to Great Lakes freighters.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Joe Kuilema, former social work professor at Calvin University and current professor at Grand Valley State University
  • Charissa Huang, attorney for Joe Kuilema
  • Elizabeth Black, breaking news reporter at WORLD
  • Austin Rowlader, freelance reporter and producer based in Bellaire, Michigan
  • Bill Pringle, curator at the Detroit Historical Society
Tags
Stateside On Air michigan supreme courtLGBTQsame sex marriageChristianityukraineNative Americandetroit historical society
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes