Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

First, we were joined by a Michigan professor who was fired by his previous institution for officiating an LGBTQ+ wedding. He and his lawyer discussed his lawsuit, which is headed to the state supreme court. Also, we heard more about the Charlevoix man killed in action while fighting in Ukraine, and who was laid to rest one year later. Plus, we sat down with the Detroit Historical Society's curator to take a look at their new temporary exhibit, focused on a boat that delivers sundries like mail and pizza to Great Lakes freighters.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: