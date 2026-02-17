© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Feb. 16, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 17, 2026 at 10:31 AM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

Tens of thousands of Michiganders are dropping out of their health insurance plans amid steep rate hikes and the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax subsidies passed in 2021. We spoke to a health care navigator for ACCESS in Dearborn about what this means for the Michigan families she serves. 

Then, a Grand Rapids listener shared a story about witnessing the circle of life unfold among birds in her backyard. Plus, one Ferris State professor told us about developing a board game called Under Pressure as a teaching tool for foundational pharmacy concepts.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mona Makki, Community Health and Research Center director, ACCESS
  • Tracey Walker, Grand Rapids resident
  • Shelby Kelsh, associate professor of pharmacy practice at Ferris State University
Stateside On Air affordable care actDearbornhealth care insuranceFerris State Universitypharmacystate bird
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants.
