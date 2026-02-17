Stateside: Monday, Feb. 16, 2026

Tens of thousands of Michiganders are dropping out of their health insurance plans amid steep rate hikes and the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax subsidies passed in 2021. We spoke to a health care navigator for ACCESS in Dearborn about what this means for the Michigan families she serves.

Then, a Grand Rapids listener shared a story about witnessing the circle of life unfold among birds in her backyard. Plus, one Ferris State professor told us about developing a board game called Under Pressure as a teaching tool for foundational pharmacy concepts.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: