Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026

First on the show, we spoke with the mayor of Windsor about his reaction to published reports that suggest Michigan billionaire Matthew Moroun, owner of the Ambassador Bridge, was in touch with the U.S. secretary of commerce hours before President Donald Trump made social media threats to prevent the new Gordie Howe International Bridge from opening. The new bridge would divert some traffic from the Ambassador Bridge.

Then, we talked to the former director of Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan about becoming Detroit’s first-ever chief executive of health, human services, and poverty solutions.

And, the latest episode of It’s Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta.

