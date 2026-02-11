© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 11, 2026 at 6:48 PM EST
Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

First on the show, we spoke with the mayor of Windsor about his reaction to published reports that suggest Michigan billionaire Matthew Moroun, owner of the Ambassador Bridge, was in touch with the U.S. secretary of commerce hours before President Donald Trump made social media threats to prevent the new Gordie Howe International Bridge from opening. The new bridge would divert some traffic from the Ambassador Bridge.

Then, we talked to the former director of Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan about becoming Detroit’s first-ever chief executive of health, human services, and poverty solutions.

And, the latest episode of It’s Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario
  • Luke Shaefer, Detroit’s chief executive of Health, Human Services, and Poverty Solutions
  • David Bowser, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield's chief of staff
Stateside On Air DetroitAmbassador BridgeGordie Howe BridgePresident Trump canadawindsormary sheffield
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
Latest Episodes