Stateside: Monday, Feb. 9, 2026
Today on Stateside, we talked to a reporter for Automotive News about what Ford has in mind for cheaper vehicles in its future fleets. Then, we learned about how the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History hit a chord on social media with a clever, sitcom-style series of videos. And our series On Hand is back to answer the burning question: why is the American Robin the state bird of Michigan?
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Michael Martinez, reporter covering Ford and the UAW for Automotive News
- Kyle Sammy, digital/social media manager at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
- Jonathan Jones, manager of youth and family programs at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
- Frances Heldt, archivist for the Archives of Michigan
- Jen Owen, executive director and CEO at Archbold Biological Station
- April Campbell, retired M.D. and bird enthusiast based in Ann Arbor