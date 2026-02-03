Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026
A December traffic stop resulted in a woman and her son being detained and deported to Texas for a month. We spoke with reporter Koby Levin about what happened and what it tells us about the relationship between local police departments and U.S. Customs and Border Protection .
Also, the director of the Michigan History Center shared a story about how the people of Marshall, Michigan, stood up for their Black neighbors in 1847 when slavecatchers came to the state.
We also heard about a Michigan ice festival that's celebrating its 74th year — and how recycling could help the supply of critical minerals in the U.S.
And, a conversation with with a dermatologist on what you need to know about sun exposure in the wintertime.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Koby Levin, reporter for Outlier Media
- Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center
- Jackie Borton, secretary for the Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club
- Sarah Cwiek, Detroit reporter for Michigan Public
- Dr. Geoffrey Potts, associate professor of dermatology at the Wayne State University School of Medicine