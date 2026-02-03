© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ann Arbor/Detroit listeners: WUOM is operating at low power, which is impacting our signal. If you're having trouble listening, please try one of these alternative methods. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 3, 2026 at 9:42 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

A December traffic stop resulted in a woman and her son being detained and deported to Texas for a month. We spoke with reporter Koby Levin about what happened and what it tells us about the relationship between local police departments and U.S. Customs and Border Protection .

Also, the director of the Michigan History Center shared a story about how the people of Marshall, Michigan, stood up for their Black neighbors in 1847 when slavecatchers came to the state.

We also heard about a Michigan ice festival that's celebrating its 74th year — and how recycling could help the supply of critical minerals in the U.S.

And, a conversation with with a dermatologist on what you need to know about sun exposure in the wintertime.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Koby Levin, reporter for Outlier Media
  • Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center
  • Jackie Borton, secretary for the Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club 
  • Sarah Cwiek, Detroit reporter for Michigan Public
  • Dr. Geoffrey Potts, associate professor of dermatology at the Wayne State University School of Medicine
Tags
Stateside On Air icepoliceslaveryfestivalSunscreen protectionrare earth element
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes