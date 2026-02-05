Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026
Today on Stateside, we heard from a Bridge Michigan reporter on how Michigan communities are trying to mitigate the approval of new data centers, and what impact their efforts are actually having.
We also spoke to a culture reporter and film critic for the Detroit News about how Michigan’s Kid Rock became a musical icon of the MAGA movement ahead of his “alternative,” Super Bowl-adjacent, Turning Point USA-organized "All-American Halftime Show."
Then, some anxiety management techniques from a psychologist on Weirdly Helpful.
Last, we heard from a Michigan State University assistant professor of Spanish on the impact of Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl performance on Latino communities in Michigan.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Kelly House, reporter for Bridge Michigan
- Adam Graham, arts and culture reporter and film critic for the Detroit News
- Zak Rosen, host and creator of Weirdly Helpful
- Alejandra Márquez, assistant professor of Spanish, Michigan State University