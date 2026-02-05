© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ann Arbor/Detroit listeners: WUOM is operating at low power, which is impacting our signal. If you're having trouble listening, please try one of these alternative methods. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 5, 2026 at 10:07 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

Today on Stateside, we heard from a Bridge Michigan reporter on how Michigan communities are trying to mitigate the approval of new data centers, and what impact their efforts are actually having.

We also spoke to a culture reporter and film critic for the Detroit News about how Michigan’s Kid Rock became a musical icon of the MAGA movement ahead of his “alternative,” Super Bowl-adjacent, Turning Point USA-organized "All-American Halftime Show."

Then, some anxiety management techniques from a psychologist on Weirdly Helpful.

Last, we heard from a Michigan State University assistant professor of Spanish on the impact of Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl performance on Latino communities in Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kelly House, reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Adam Graham, arts and culture reporter and film critic for the Detroit News
  • Zak Rosen, host and creator of Weirdly Helpful
  • Alejandra Márquez, assistant professor of Spanish, Michigan State University
Tags
Stateside On Air super bowlKid Rockmusic industryData Center
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes