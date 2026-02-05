Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026

First on the show, we heard about how Detroit is trying to address growing homelessness in the city. It's especially a topic of interest to Mayor Mary Sheffield, just a month into her term.

Then, we talked with two photographers and journalists who’ve been capturing the amazing ice formations dripping off structures like lighthouses.

And, the latest episode of It’s Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

