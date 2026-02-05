© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 5, 2026 at 10:21 AM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First on the show, we heard about how Detroit is trying to address growing homelessness in the city. It's especially a topic of interest to Mayor Mary Sheffield, just a month into her term.

Then, we talked with two photographers and journalists who’ve been capturing the amazing ice formations dripping off structures like lighthouses.

And, the latest episode of It’s Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Nushrat Rahman, economic mobility reporter at the Detroit Free Press and BridgeDetroit
  • Garret Ellison, environment reporter at MLive
  • Joel Bissell, senior photographer and videographer at MLive
