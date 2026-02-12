Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026
Detroit crime rates have dropped. Michigan Public's data reporter talked about how we can interpret these numbers.
Then, a health reporter for Bridge Michigan spoke to us about why fewer Michiganders are seeking health insurance.
Plus, a restaurant and dining critic for The Detroit Free Press discussed her picks for Restaurant of the Year.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Adam Yahya Rayes, data reporter for Michigan Public
- Eli Newman, health reporter at Bridge Michigan
- Lyndsay C. Green, Detroit Free Press restaurant and dining critic