Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 12, 2026 at 4:49 PM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

Detroit crime rates have dropped. Michigan Public's data reporter talked about how we can interpret these numbers.

Then, a health reporter for Bridge Michigan spoke to us about why fewer Michiganders are seeking health insurance.

Plus, a restaurant and dining critic for The Detroit Free Press discussed her picks for Restaurant of the Year.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Adam Yahya Rayes, data reporter for Michigan Public
  • Eli Newman, health reporter at Bridge Michigan
  • Lyndsay C. Green, Detroit Free Press restaurant and dining critic
Stateside On Air crime statsDetroithealthcareaffordable care actDetroit restaurantsdining
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
