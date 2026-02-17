Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026
First, we looked back on the life and legacy of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson with author Ken Coleman. Then, the director of Calls From Home, a film documenting how a radio show connects inmates to family, joined Stateside alongside a research fellow for the Carceral State Project to tell us about her latest work. The Carceral State Project is hosting a free screening of Calls from Home on Wednesday at the State Theater in Ann Arbor, Michigan, followed by a panel. Also, we learned more about the attempted lynching of Ossian Sweet, a Detroit doctor, and the self-defense trial and acquittal which followed.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Ken Coleman, former Michigan Chronicle senior editor and author of four books on Black life in Detroit
- Sylvia Ryerson, director of Calls from Home and assistant professor in the Department of American Culture at the University of Michigan
- Stephen Jones, research fellow for the Carceral State Project
- Kevin Boyle, professor of history at Northwestern University and the author of Arc of Justice: A Saga of Race, Civil Rights, and Murder in the Jazz Age, which received a National Book Award in 2004