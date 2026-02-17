© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published February 17, 2026 at 6:15 PM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First, we looked back on the life and legacy of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson with author Ken Coleman. Then, the director of Calls From Home, a film documenting how a radio show connects inmates to family, joined Stateside alongside a research fellow for the Carceral State Project to tell us about her latest work. The Carceral State Project is hosting a free screening of Calls from Home on Wednesday at the State Theater in Ann Arbor, Michigan, followed by a panel. Also, we learned more about the attempted lynching of Ossian Sweet, a Detroit doctor, and the self-defense trial and acquittal which followed.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ken Coleman, former Michigan Chronicle senior editor and author of four books on Black life in Detroit
  • Sylvia Ryerson, director of Calls from Home and assistant professor in the Department of American Culture at the University of Michigan
  • Stephen Jones, research fellow for the Carceral State Project
  • Kevin Boyle, professor of history at Northwestern University and the author of Arc of Justice: A Saga of Race, Civil Rights, and Murder in the Jazz Age, which received a National Book Award in 2004
Stateside Staff
