Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 4, 2026 at 8:59 AM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

Today on Stateside, we talked to Senator Gary Peters about the American and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Plus, over 1400 immigrants are currently detained at the North Lake Processing Center. We spoke to the daughter of a detainee who founded a group to support families going through the same experience.

Then, a Detroit-based fiber artist has been experimenting with quilt-making for decades. She shared her process with us ahead of her artist talk at the Flint Institute of Arts this Saturday.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Senator Gary Peters, U.S. Senator
  • Samantha Ramirez, Grand Rapids resident and founder of Raices Migrantes
  • Carole Harris, Detroit-based fiber artist
Stateside On Air Gary PetersIranPresident TrumpNorth Lake Processing CenterICE detaineesImmigration detentionDetroit artistsflint institute of artsart exhibit
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
