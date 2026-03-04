Stateside: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Today on Stateside, we talked to Senator Gary Peters about the American and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Plus, over 1400 immigrants are currently detained at the North Lake Processing Center. We spoke to the daughter of a detainee who founded a group to support families going through the same experience.

Then, a Detroit-based fiber artist has been experimenting with quilt-making for decades. She shared her process with us ahead of her artist talk at the Flint Institute of Arts this Saturday.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: