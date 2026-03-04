Stateside: Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2026
Today on Stateside, two Michigan Public reporters spoke to us about the increasing number of immigrants in detention who are filing habeus corpus lawsuits—which assert a detainee's right to have the legality of their detention reviewed by a court—to secure release.
Then, a Michigan archivist shared some Isle Royale history in honor of the 95th anniversary of the legislation that led to the island's designation as a national park.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Michelle Jokisch Polo, producer for Stateside
- Adam Yahya Rayes, data reporter for Michigan Public
- Jason Schultz, historian and archivist at the Archives of Michigan
