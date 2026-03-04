© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 4, 2026 at 5:20 PM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

Today on Stateside, two Michigan Public reporters spoke to us about the increasing number of immigrants in detention who are filing habeus corpus lawsuits—which assert a detainee's right to have the legality of their detention reviewed by a court—to secure release.

Then, a Michigan archivist shared some Isle Royale history in honor of the 95th anniversary of the legislation that led to the island's designation as a national park.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, producer for Stateside
  • Adam Yahya Rayes, data reporter for Michigan Public
  • Jason Schultz, historian and archivist at the Archives of Michigan

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

immigrant rights habeas corpus North Lake Processing Center Isle Royale Michigan history Environment
Stateside Staff
