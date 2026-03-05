Stateside: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Today on Stateside, for the first time in a long time, Michigan has been experiencing population growth. We talked to the CEO of the Michigan Institute for Growth and Opportunity about what's behind the turnaround.

Plus, we spoke with two reporters from Outlier Media about why it's hard for Detroiters to afford home repairs — and what the city is trying to do about it.

We also heard from the owner of Michigan State University's beloved performance dog who recently passed away.

And two members of Arab Americans for Progress, an anti-war group, discussed the escalating war in the Middle East and what it means for Michiganders with ties to the region.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: