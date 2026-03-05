© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, March 5, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 5, 2026 at 5:17 PM EST
Stateside with April Baer

Today on Stateside, for the first time in a long time, Michigan has been experiencing population growth. We talked to the CEO of the Michigan Institute for Growth and Opportunity about what's behind the turnaround.

Plus, we spoke with two reporters from Outlier Media about why it's hard for Detroiters to afford home repairs — and what the city is trying to do about it.

We also heard from the owner of Michigan State University's beloved performance dog who recently passed away.

And two members of Arab Americans for Progress, an anti-war group, discussed the escalating war in the Middle East and what it means for Michiganders with ties to the region.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Hilary Doe, CEO of the Michigan Institute for Growth and Opportunity
  • Briana Rice, civic life reporter for Outlier Media
  • Aaron Mondry, reporter for Outlier Media
  • Jim Foley, owner of Buckshot (aka Zeke the Wonderdog IV)
  • Abbas Alawieh, member of Arab Americans for Progress
  • Layla Elabed, member of Arab Americans for Progress
Stateside On Air Michigan populationstate populationcensus bureauDetroithousing crisisaffordable housingMichigan State UniversityDogsiran warmiddle eastArab Americans
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
Latest Episodes