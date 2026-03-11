© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:06 PM EDT
Concordia University — one of Michigan’s small, private, faith-based colleges — may sell its Ann Arbor campus to the University of Michigan. We spoke to a Chronicle of Higher Education reporter about what the potential sale signals for private Christian universities more broadly.

Then, we talked to a meteorology professor about last Friday's deadly tornado in southwest Michigan, which has brought up concerns about preparedness for natural disasters — on both personal and national levels. And, WCMU's Emma George-Griffin brought us the story of residents remembering the impacts of the extreme ice storm that hit northern Michigan last year.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • David Jesse, senior writer at The Chronicle of Higher Education
  • John Allen, associate professor of meteorology at Central Michigan University 
  • Emma George-Griffin, rural life and agriculture reporter for WCMU
Stateside On Air tornadoesextreme weatherConcordia University Ann Arborice storm
