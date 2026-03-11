Stateside: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Concordia University — one of Michigan’s small, private, faith-based colleges — may sell its Ann Arbor campus to the University of Michigan. We spoke to a Chronicle of Higher Education reporter about what the potential sale signals for private Christian universities more broadly.

Then, we talked to a meteorology professor about last Friday's deadly tornado in southwest Michigan, which has brought up concerns about preparedness for natural disasters — on both personal and national levels. And, WCMU's Emma George-Griffin brought us the story of residents remembering the impacts of the extreme ice storm that hit northern Michigan last year.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: