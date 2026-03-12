Stateside: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Today on Stateside, a reporter for Votebeat talked to us about why Macomb County is posting every ballot online.

Then, a new exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum showcases the work of archivists who are telling the stories of former residents of Detroit's Black Bottom and Paradise Valley neighborhoods. The Co-Directors of the Black Bottom Archives spoke with us about the legacy of these communities.

Plus, Ryan Coogler's Sinners is nominated for 16 Oscars. Ahead of the awards on Sunday, we revisit a conversation with the Chair of Literary Studies at Michigan State University's Department of English, who shared insights on the use of African American Hoodoo tradition in the film.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: