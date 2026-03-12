© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, March 12, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published March 12, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

Today on Stateside, a reporter for Votebeat talked to us about why Macomb County is posting every ballot online.

Then, a new exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum showcases the work of archivists who are telling the stories of former residents of Detroit's Black Bottom and Paradise Valley neighborhoods. The Co-Directors of the Black Bottom Archives spoke with us about the legacy of these communities.

Plus, Ryan Coogler's Sinners is nominated for 16 Oscars. Ahead of the awards on Sunday, we revisit a conversation with the Chair of Literary Studies at Michigan State University's Department of English, who shared insights on the use of African American Hoodoo tradition in the film.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Hayley Harding, reporter for Votebeat
  • Lex Draper Garcia Bey, Black Bottom Archives Co-Executive Director, Community Engagement & Programs
  • Marcia Black, Black Bottom Archives Co-Executive Director, Archives & Education
  • Professor Kinitra Brooks, Endowed Chair in Literary Studies, Department of English, Michigan State University
ballotmacomb countyblack bottomDetroit historypreservation detroitBlack historyMichigan State Universityoscars
Latest Episodes