Flint listeners: Our WFUM tower will be undergoing maintenance Wednesday, January 7, and will be operating at low power until about 5 p.m.
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:44 PM EST
Stateside logo

Today on Stateside, the Michigan Public newsroom reported out a story about a massive process underway for Michigan prosecutors. They are resentencing people who were given mandatory life sentences for crimes they committed when they were 20 years old or younger.

Also, a professor from University of Michigan who specializes in Latin American social and cultural politics discussed the uncertainty facing Venezuelan asylum seekers in Michigan.

And, don't miss April Baer's After Hours discussion with Sam Sanders, host of The Sam Sanders Show, at 7 p.m., January 22. More details here.

GUESTS ON THE SHOW TODAY:

  • Zena Issa, Michigan Public criminal justice reporter
  • Adam Yahya Rayes, Michigan Public data journalist
  • Silvia Pedraza, professor of sociology and American culture at the University of Michigan

juvenile lifers
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
