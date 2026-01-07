Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

Today on Stateside, the Michigan Public newsroom reported out a story about a massive process underway for Michigan prosecutors. They are resentencing people who were given mandatory life sentences for crimes they committed when they were 20 years old or younger.

Also, a professor from University of Michigan who specializes in Latin American social and cultural politics discussed the uncertainty facing Venezuelan asylum seekers in Michigan.

And, don't miss April Baer's After Hours discussion with Sam Sanders, host of The Sam Sanders Show, at 7 p.m., January 22. More details here.

GUESTS ON THE SHOW TODAY:



Zena Issa , Michigan Public criminal justice reporter

, Michigan Public criminal justice reporter Adam Yahya Rayes , Michigan Public data journalist

, Michigan Public data journalist Silvia Pedraza, professor of sociology and American culture at the University of Michigan

