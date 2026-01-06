Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026
Today on Stateside, a conversation with auto industry insiders about the impact of tariffs, Chinese auto-sector success, and the removal of tax credits when it comes to the economic picture for 2026.
Also, a collaboration between two top Michigan astronomy labs delivers a better look at exploding stars. We heard from the scientists involved about what they've learned.
And, the Points North podcast from Interlochen Public Radio brought the story of a hair-raising rescue on Lake Superior.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Glenn Stevens, executive director of MichAuto
- Lisa Lunsford, CEO of GS3 Global
- Laura Chomiuk, professor of physics and astronomy at Michigan State University
- John Monnier, professor of astronomy at the University of Michigan
- Dan Wanschura, host of Points North podcast
