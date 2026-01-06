© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Flint listeners: Our WFUM tower will be undergoing maintenance Wednesday, January 7, and will be operating at low power until about 5 p.m. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Find other ways to listen here.
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published January 6, 2026 at 5:37 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Stateside with April Baer

Today on Stateside, a conversation with auto industry insiders about the impact of tariffs, Chinese auto-sector success, and the removal of tax credits when it comes to the economic picture for 2026.

Also, a collaboration between two top Michigan astronomy labs delivers a better look at exploding stars. We heard from the scientists involved about what they've learned.

And, the Points North podcast from Interlochen Public Radio brought the story of a hair-raising rescue on Lake Superior.

Also, don't miss April Baer's After Hours discussion with Sam Sanders, host of The Sam Sanders Show, at 7 p.m., January 22. More details here.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Glenn Stevens, executive director of MichAuto
  • Lisa Lunsford, CEO of GS3 Global
  • Laura Chomiuk, professor of physics and astronomy at Michigan State University
  • John Monnier, professor of astronomy at the University of Michigan
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Points North podcast

Want to submit a question to On Hand? Do it here:

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

Tags
Stateside On Air domestic auto industrymichigan auto industryspace
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes