Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026

Today on Stateside, a conversation with auto industry insiders about the impact of tariffs, Chinese auto-sector success, and the removal of tax credits when it comes to the economic picture for 2026.

Also, a collaboration between two top Michigan astronomy labs delivers a better look at exploding stars. We heard from the scientists involved about what they've learned.

And, the Points North podcast from Interlochen Public Radio brought the story of a hair-raising rescue on Lake Superior.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:



Glenn Stevens, executive director of MichAuto

Lisa Lunsford, CEO of GS3 Global

Laura Chomiuk, professor of physics and astronomy at Michigan State University

John Monnier, professor of astronomy at the University of Michigan

Dan Wanschura, host of Points North podcast

