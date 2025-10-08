Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025

On September 28, an attack on a Grand Blanc Township church left four dead, eight injured, and a chapel burned to the ground. Responding officers killed the gunman. Michigan Public Reporter Zena Issa visited a memorial held nine days later and shared what she saw.

After that, Interlochen Public Radio’s Ellie Katz took us to Leelanau County, where a folk school is hoping to teach people how to slow down.

Then, we heard about the restoration of the Beaver Island lighthouse from Eastern Michigan University Professor of Historic Preservation Dan Bonenberger, and Donna Avina, an EMU graduate student studying historic preservation. Carried out mostly by EMU students of historic preservation, the delicate process took three years of ferrying people and materials back and forth from the island.

Concluding the show, we learned the ins and outs of the local pinball scene in Traverse City.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: