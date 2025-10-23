© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 24-26)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published October 23, 2025 at 10:57 AM EDT

As Halloween draws closer, spooky adventures are reaching their peak! If you're looking for some fun, festive activities this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Poe on the Porch
10/24-10/25 | 9:30 p.m.
1809 Eastman Avenue, Midland, MI
$40

Close the Grand
10/26-10/27 | All Day
286 Grand Avenue, Mackinac Island, MI
Prices Vary

Wine on the Water
10/25 | 4 p.m.
716 Water Street, Saugatuck, MI
$65

Wolf’s Head Film Festival
10/24-10/25 | All Day
426 Quincy Street, Hancock, MI
Pay-what-you’re-able

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Black Cat: Folklore
10/13-10/25 | 8 p.m.
13 N Washington Street, Ypsilanti, MI
$15 advance, $20 at the door

An Evening with Herbie Hancock
10/25 | 7:30 p.m.
825 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Blood Battle 2025 - Blood Drive
10/23-11/26 | Times Vary
Donation Locations Vary
Free

The Dan Tyminski Band
10/26 | 6 p.m.
316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

Bunyan Battle 5K
10/25 | 8:30 a.m.
6301 Kensington Road, Brighton, MI
$50

Detroit Fall Beer Festival
10/25 | 1 p.m.
2934 Russell Street, Detroit, MI
$60

Pirates! The Quest for Blackbeard’s Treasure
10/25 | 11 a.m.
3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Bowers Farm Fall Festival
10/24-10/25 | All Day
1219 E Square Lake Road, Bloomfield, MI
$17

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Tattoo Festival
10/24-10/26 | All Day
303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Cats & Carving
10/25 | 6:30 p.m.
447 Division Avenue S, Grand Rapids, MI
$35

Zombie Dash 5K
10/25 | 6:45 p.m.
647 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$45

The Great Pumpkin Train
10/25-10/26 | 1 p.m.
306 Main Street, Coopersville, MI
$30-$65

Kalamazoo

An Evening with David Sedaris
10/24 | 7:30 p.m.
1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

WMU Broncos vs Michigan Wolverines
10/24 | 7 p.m.
2009 Howard Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Bronco Folk Music in Concert
10/24 | 7 p.m.
2323 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Beginning Birding: Sandhill Crane Migration
10/25 | 5:30 p.m.
8316 Angling Road, Portage, MI
$20

Lansing

Michigan Wolverines vs MSU Spartans
10/25 | 7:30 p.m.
325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

Cursed Cabaret: Under the Ghost Light
10/24-10/25 | 8 p.m.
228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$15/member, $20/non-member

Trick or Treat Trail
10/25 | 1 p.m.
Lansing River Trail, Burchard Park, Lansing, MI
Free

Holt Farmer’s Market
10/25 | 9 a.m.
2150 Cedar Street
Free
