Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 24-26)

As Halloween draws closer, spooky adventures are reaching their peak! If you're looking for some fun, festive activities this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Poe on the Porch

10/24-10/25 | 9:30 p.m.

1809 Eastman Avenue, Midland, MI

$40

Close the Grand

10/26-10/27 | All Day

286 Grand Avenue, Mackinac Island, MI

Prices Vary

Wine on the Water

10/25 | 4 p.m.

716 Water Street, Saugatuck, MI

$65

Wolf’s Head Film Festival

10/24-10/25 | All Day

426 Quincy Street, Hancock, MI

Pay-what-you’re-able

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Black Cat: Folklore

10/13-10/25 | 8 p.m.

13 N Washington Street, Ypsilanti, MI

$15 advance, $20 at the door

An Evening with Herbie Hancock

10/25 | 7:30 p.m.

825 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Blood Battle 2025 - Blood Drive

10/23-11/26 | Times Vary

Donation Locations Vary

Free

The Dan Tyminski Band

10/26 | 6 p.m.

316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

Bunyan Battle 5K

10/25 | 8:30 a.m.

6301 Kensington Road, Brighton, MI

$50

Detroit Fall Beer Festival

10/25 | 1 p.m.

2934 Russell Street, Detroit, MI

$60

Pirates! The Quest for Blackbeard’s Treasure

10/25 | 11 a.m.

3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Bowers Farm Fall Festival

10/24-10/25 | All Day

1219 E Square Lake Road, Bloomfield, MI

$17

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Tattoo Festival

10/24-10/26 | All Day

303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Cats & Carving

10/25 | 6:30 p.m.

447 Division Avenue S, Grand Rapids, MI

$35

Zombie Dash 5K

10/25 | 6:45 p.m.

647 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$45

The Great Pumpkin Train

10/25-10/26 | 1 p.m.

306 Main Street, Coopersville, MI

$30-$65

Kalamazoo

An Evening with David Sedaris

10/24 | 7:30 p.m.

1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

WMU Broncos vs Michigan Wolverines

10/24 | 7 p.m.

2009 Howard Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Bronco Folk Music in Concert

10/24 | 7 p.m.

2323 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Beginning Birding: Sandhill Crane Migration

10/25 | 5:30 p.m.

8316 Angling Road, Portage, MI

$20

Lansing

Michigan Wolverines vs MSU Spartans

10/25 | 7:30 p.m.

325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Cursed Cabaret: Under the Ghost Light

10/24-10/25 | 8 p.m.

228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI

$15/member, $20/non-member

Trick or Treat Trail

10/25 | 1 p.m.

Lansing River Trail, Burchard Park, Lansing, MI

Free