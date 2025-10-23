Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 24-26)
As Halloween draws closer, spooky adventures are reaching their peak! If you're looking for some fun, festive activities this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Poe on the Porch
10/24-10/25 | 9:30 p.m.
1809 Eastman Avenue, Midland, MI
$40
Close the Grand
10/26-10/27 | All Day
286 Grand Avenue, Mackinac Island, MI
Prices Vary
Wine on the Water
10/25 | 4 p.m.
716 Water Street, Saugatuck, MI
$65
Wolf’s Head Film Festival
10/24-10/25 | All Day
426 Quincy Street, Hancock, MI
Pay-what-you’re-able
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Black Cat: Folklore
10/13-10/25 | 8 p.m.
13 N Washington Street, Ypsilanti, MI
$15 advance, $20 at the door
An Evening with Herbie Hancock
10/25 | 7:30 p.m.
825 N University Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Blood Battle 2025 - Blood Drive
10/23-11/26 | Times Vary
Donation Locations Vary
Free
The Dan Tyminski Band
10/26 | 6 p.m.
316 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Metro Detroit
Bunyan Battle 5K
10/25 | 8:30 a.m.
6301 Kensington Road, Brighton, MI
$50
Detroit Fall Beer Festival
10/25 | 1 p.m.
2934 Russell Street, Detroit, MI
$60
Pirates! The Quest for Blackbeard’s Treasure
10/25 | 11 a.m.
3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Bowers Farm Fall Festival
10/24-10/25 | All Day
1219 E Square Lake Road, Bloomfield, MI
$17
Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Tattoo Festival
10/24-10/26 | All Day
303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Cats & Carving
10/25 | 6:30 p.m.
447 Division Avenue S, Grand Rapids, MI
$35
Zombie Dash 5K
10/25 | 6:45 p.m.
647 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$45
The Great Pumpkin Train
10/25-10/26 | 1 p.m.
306 Main Street, Coopersville, MI
$30-$65
Kalamazoo
An Evening with David Sedaris
10/24 | 7:30 p.m.
1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
WMU Broncos vs Michigan Wolverines
10/24 | 7 p.m.
2009 Howard Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Bronco Folk Music in Concert
10/24 | 7 p.m.
2323 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Beginning Birding: Sandhill Crane Migration
10/25 | 5:30 p.m.
8316 Angling Road, Portage, MI
$20
Lansing
Michigan Wolverines vs MSU Spartans
10/25 | 7:30 p.m.
325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Cursed Cabaret: Under the Ghost Light
10/24-10/25 | 8 p.m.
228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$15/member, $20/non-member
Trick or Treat Trail
10/25 | 1 p.m.
Lansing River Trail, Burchard Park, Lansing, MI
Free
Holt Farmer’s Market
10/25 | 9 a.m.
2150 Cedar Street
Free