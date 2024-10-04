Former President Trump talks economy, tariffs in Saginaw

Former President Donald Trump was back on the campaign trail at Saginaw Valley State University on Thursday.

Saginaw is a crucial county that may determine who wins the state of Michigan in November. The mid-Michigan county has voted for the winner of the presidential race in Michigan every election going back to 1992.

Trump is looking to win it back, after it flipped for President Joe Biden in 2020. He won the county by 1,073 votes in 2016, and lost to Biden by 303 votes, less than a percentage point.

At his speech, delivered in front of a packed gym, Trump laid out some of his plans for the economy, an issue that's top of mind for many voters.

"No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on social security,” he said to the crowd.

He re-iterated his plan to raise tariffs on companies who send jobs overseas.

“Tariffs to me are the most beautiful word," he said. “Build your plant in the United States of America and you're not going to have to worry about tariff. It doesn't make any difference," Trump said. Trump attacked the Biden administration’s electric vehicle policies.

“I’m not against electric cars, but we’re going to have gas powered cars, we’re going to have hybrids,” he said.

The event also featured Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and the GOP's nominee for Michigan's 8th Congressional District, Paul Junge. They're both running in a pair of races that could be key in determining which party controls Congress.

Tyler Sampson is a first-time voter and SVSU student who is backing Trump. He wore a pair of socks modeled after Trump’s hair. He spoke on the issues that are top of mind for him.

"I feel like the border wall and the economy are my first two," Sampson said. During the speech, Trump called for “the largest deportation in our history,” on immigration policy.

Lindsey Madkins was a vendor selling Trump merchandise, including pins, posters and shirts. He believes Trump will help Black Americans.

"He's a good guy. I love him. He's done a lot for the black community, honestly. And some people think he's a racist, but he's really not. If you go back and do your research, the man's not racist."

As for who would win the election, both men seemed to believe the race will be close. “I'm hoping he wins. That’s all I could tell you,” Madkins said with a laugh.

“Give a good 60/40,” Sampson said. “I like the atmosphere so it's getting my hopes up a little bit more.”

In a statement ahead of Trump's visit, Chair of the Michigan Democrats LaVora Barnes said “Trump is the first president who made the coming generations have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents when he overturned Roe v Wade. None of the lies that he will spew today will hide how Trump failed young Michiganders for years on the issues they care most about.”

Barnes also criticized Project 2025 and linked it to Trump. “Young voters know that if they want a better, brighter future with more freedoms and more jobs — Vice President Kamala Harris is the only candidate they can trust,” Barnes said.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak in Flint on Friday.

