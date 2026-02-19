Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (February 20-22)
The snow is melting, the sun is out, and the weather is finally warming up! If you need a fun, new activity to get outside, or if you want something to do this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Snowfest 2026
2/21 | 10 a.m.
470 W Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI
Free
Pure Michigan Winter Weekend
2/20-2/21 | All Day
The Highlands - 600 Highlands Drive, Harbor Spring, MI
Free
906 Polar Roll Winter Adventure Race - Mass Start Weekend
2/21 | All Day
Downtown - Ishpeming, MI
$85
Alpena Ice Festival
2/21 | All Day
Downtown - Alpena, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Candlelight: Tribute to Queen & The Beatles
2/20 | 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
NEEDTOBREATHE: The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour
2/20 | 7:30 p.m.
Michigan Theater - 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Beginner Printmaking
2/20 | 7 p.m.
CLUSTER - 307 N Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
$65
Comedy Night
2/20 | 7 p.m.
109 Cultural Exchange - 109 W Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI
$20
Metro Detroit
Pewabic Uncovered Tour - The Cathedral Church of St. Paul
2/20 | 3 p.m.
The Cathedral Church of St. Paul - 4800 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
$50
Cottage & Lakefront Living Show
2/19-2/22 | Times Vary
Suburban Collection Showplace - 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI
$12
Blueman Group
2/20-2/22 | 7:30 p.m.
Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Process & Perception Exhibition
2/18-2/21 | 11 am
Detroit Artists Market - 4719 Woodwawrd Avenue, Detroit, MI
Free
Grand Rapids
Paint the Park
2/21 | 11 a.m.
World of Winter - Grand Rapids, MI
Free
History of the Blues with Asamu Johnson
2/21 | 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids Public Library - 111 Library Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Nine Inch Nails
2/22 | 8 p.m.
Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
2/22 | 7:30 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Restaurant Week
2/20-2/22 | All Day
Various Locations - Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Murder Mystery Dinners
2/21 | 5 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$120
Dogfight
2/20-3/1 | 7:30 p.m.
Parish Theatre - 329 S Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$32
But First, Coffee: Costa Rica Edition
2/21 | 8 a.m.
Kalamazoo Farmers Market - 1204 Bank Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
MSU Spartans vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish
2/19-2/20 | Times Vary
Munn Ice Arena - 509 Birch Road, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert
2/20-2/21 | Times Vary
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Lansing Bourbon Fest
2/21 | 1 p.m.
DoubleTree by Hilton - 111 N Grand Avenue, Lansing, MI
$15
The Brothers Grimm Spectaculation
2/20-2/22 | Times Vary
Black Box Theatre - 411 N. Grand Avenue, Lansing, MI
Free