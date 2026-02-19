Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (February 20-22)

The snow is melting, the sun is out, and the weather is finally warming up! If you need a fun, new activity to get outside, or if you want something to do this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered! We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Snowfest 2026

2/21 | 10 a.m.

470 W Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI

Free

Pure Michigan Winter Weekend

2/20-2/21 | All Day

The Highlands - 600 Highlands Drive, Harbor Spring, MI

Free

906 Polar Roll Winter Adventure Race - Mass Start Weekend

2/21 | All Day

Downtown - Ishpeming, MI

$85

Alpena Ice Festival

2/21 | All Day

Downtown - Alpena, MI

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Candlelight: Tribute to Queen & The Beatles

2/20 | 6:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

NEEDTOBREATHE: The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour

2/20 | 7:30 p.m.

Michigan Theater - 603 E Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Beginner Printmaking

2/20 | 7 p.m.

CLUSTER - 307 N Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI

$65

Comedy Night

2/20 | 7 p.m.

109 Cultural Exchange - 109 W Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI

$20

Metro Detroit

Pewabic Uncovered Tour - The Cathedral Church of St. Paul

2/20 | 3 p.m.

The Cathedral Church of St. Paul - 4800 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

$50

Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

2/19-2/22 | Times Vary

Suburban Collection Showplace - 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI

$12

Blueman Group

2/20-2/22 | 7:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Process & Perception Exhibition

2/18-2/21 | 11 am

Detroit Artists Market - 4719 Woodwawrd Avenue, Detroit, MI

Free

Grand Rapids

Paint the Park

2/21 | 11 a.m.

World of Winter - Grand Rapids, MI

Free

History of the Blues with Asamu Johnson

2/21 | 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids Public Library - 111 Library Street NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Nine Inch Nails

2/22 | 8 p.m.

Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

2/22 | 7:30 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Restaurant Week

2/20-2/22 | All Day

Various Locations - Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Murder Mystery Dinners

2/21 | 5 p.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$120

Dogfight

2/20-3/1 | 7:30 p.m.

Parish Theatre - 329 S Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$32

But First, Coffee: Costa Rica Edition

2/21 | 8 a.m.

Kalamazoo Farmers Market - 1204 Bank Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

MSU Spartans vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2/19-2/20 | Times Vary

Munn Ice Arena - 509 Birch Road, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert

2/20-2/21 | Times Vary

Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Lansing Bourbon Fest

2/21 | 1 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton - 111 N Grand Avenue, Lansing, MI

$15