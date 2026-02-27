Flint leaders urge state lawmakers to act on drinking water bills

The latest rate hike for customers of the Great Lakes Water Authority has amplified calls for Michigan legislators to pass drinking water affordability legislation.

GLWA’s board of directors Wednesday approved an average 5.8% water system rate hike and 4.25% for wastewater service. The rate hike will affect approximately 40% of Michiganders who get their drinking water from the Detroit water system.

“Our regional system is at an inflection point,” said Suzanne R. Coffey, GLWA CEO. “Aging infrastructure is deteriorating faster than it can be replaced under the current funding model, while climate impacts and operational demands continue to rise.”

As if to underscore the infrastructure upgrade need, this week GLWA had to fix a leak on its 36-inch water transmission main on 24 Mile Road, just west of Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield Township.

But some fear the rate increase is too much for many Michiganders.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said communities like his can’t afford to pay ever-rising water bills.

“We are a community that has been bruised and battered and we’re coming back. We’re rising,” said Neeley. “But every time we get a hit like this, it can be devastating for some families.”

Flint leaders are discussing a plan to add $1 million to the City of Flint’s Water Stabilization Fund to ensure the GLWA increase does not impact residents.

“While it is not ideal that once again, we have to plug such a large amount into our water fund, I stand in agreement with the fact that it needs to be done,” said Candace Mushatt, Flint city council president.

Flint city leaders say state lawmakers need to act to contain future water rate increases. The bill package would, among other things, ensure that water bills for low-income households do not exceed 3% of that household’s income.