Latest tests show lead levels in Flint's drinking water remain within compliance

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published February 6, 2026 at 7:42 AM EST

State regulators say the city of Flint is starting its tenth year of testing within acceptable levels of lead in its drinking water.

Testing during the final six months of 2025 showed Flint’s tap water at the 90th percentile calculation of 6 parts per billion (ppb) for lead.   

The number is well within state (12 ppb) and federal (15 ppb) action levels for lead in drinking water. The number is up from 3 ppb in the first half of 2025. Regulators attribute the increase to the testing of businesses with low water usage and older plumbing that can sometimes lead to higher lead results during a sampling period.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says the city is entering its tenth year of compliance since levels spiked during Flint’s water crisis. 

In 2014, under the direction of an emergency financial manager, Flint’s drinking water source was switched to the Flint River. But improperly treated river water damaged aging pipes, releasing lead into the city’s tap water.

Lead levels in tap water spiked. Levels did not decline significantly until Flint resumed getting drinking water from Detroit’s water system.

Since the crisis, significant improvements have been made to the city’s infrastructure.  

While the numbers are in compliance, health experts say no level of lead in drinking water is safe.
Related Content
  • Lead in the water: What are the educational impacts on Flint students?
    In early 2016, the Flint Water Crisis captured national attention - major news outlets reported that the city’s tap water had been contaminated with lead since April of 2014. Given the well-documented detrimental effects of lead exposure in early childhood on cognitive development, many worried that the academic progress of Flint's youngest residents may have been impacted. Over the past few years, important data has become available, allowing researchers to rigorously study and measure effects of the lead water crisis on children in Flint.

    Earlier this year, the University of Michigan’s Education Policy Initiative (EPI) produced a working report that linked household water pipe data to educational outcomes. Join the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy and EPI on November 30 to hear key findings on the academic impacts of the Flint Water Crisis 7-8 years later, followed by a conversation to discuss the big picture implications for young people in the community. Facilitated by Ford School Professor Brian Jacob, the conversation features Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha - recognized as one of USA Today’s Women of the Century for her role in uncovering the Flint water crisis and leading recovery effort - alongside Dr. Sam Trejo, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Princeton University.
  • flint water