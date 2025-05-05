Mandated children's blood lead level testing at age 1 and 2 to begin in Michigan

New state laws will require young Michigan children to be tested for lead in their blood at age one and two years.

There is no safe level of lead. Children exposed to lead can develop a wide range of health issues, including learning and behavioral problems.

Two laws were signed in 2023 to require testing for Michigan children at ages 12 months and 24 months. But it took until now for state health officials to finalize the administrative rules for physicians to follow.

“By ensuring Michigan children universally receive a blood lead test at a very young age, we can more quickly address the health risks associated with elevated blood lead levels, which will lead to healthier lives,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says lead exposure can come from numerous sources, "including paint in homes built before 1978, dust, soil, drinking water from older plumbing, jobs or hobbies that involve lead and some imported goods."

MDHHS says when a child has an elevated blood lead level (3.5 micrograms per deciliter or higher), the following should occur: Identify the source of lead, stop the lead exposure, and determine any other tests or follow-up that might be needed.

A spike in children’s blood lead levels was an early scientific finding in the Flint water crisis.