Michigan joins lawsuit against US Department of Energy

Michigan is joining more than a dozen other states in suing the U.S. Department of Energy over a policy directive sent out in May.

The policy concerns funding that the federal government gives states to help them run their own energy efficiency programs.

Federal agencies reimburse states for some of the indirect costs of those programs like staff, office supplies, and other administration.

Those reimbursement rates often come from negotiations between states and the federal government. Regulations allow states that don’t have a deal to charge up to 15% of the total amount awarded for a project.

But the new policy flash from the Energy Department is capping that going forward at 10%.

“This policy will better balance the Department’s twin aims of funding meaningful financial assistance programs to stimulate a public purpose, such as improved infrastructure or technology deployment, and upholding its fiduciary Federal Stewardship obligations to the American people,” the policy flash stated.

The plaintiff states in the lawsuit say changing the reimbursement cap would put many key programs at risk.

The lawsuit argues the percentage cap violates existing federal regulations by placing limits on those fringe costs that can be considered allowable and by not honoring negotiated rates.

“The Policy Flash does not explain its substantial change from current practice, which awards indirect costs at the negotiated rate and fringe according to settled accounting principles. Nor did it consider the serious administrative complexities that would arise from the Policy Flash,” the legal complaint asserts.

The Energy Department reasoned the policy change only applies to “new or conditional awards,” meaning those where “negotiations are not yet complete and/or the Award has not been executed.”

But the lawsuit alleges the department still didn’t meet all requirements to change things in those cases, because indirect cost rates are required to be made available at the beginning of the award process.