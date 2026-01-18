People are slowly claiming their shares of the Flint water settlement

The process of paying Flint water settlement claims continues to slowly move forward.

Nearly 26,000 people have been approved for a share of the nearly $600 million settlement with the state of Michigan, city of Flint and several businesses.

The money is intended to settle lawsuits tied to the Flint water crisis of a decade ago, when the city’s drinking water was contaminated with lead.

In 2014, Flint’s drinking water source was switched by an emergency financial manager appointed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder. The manager was trying to save the cash-strapped city money. But the result was that improperly treated water from the Flint River damaged pipes, releasing lead and other contaminants into Flint’s drinking water.

Flint’s drinking water source was switched to Detroit’s water system 18 months later, but by then the damage was done.

Last month, settlement administrators sent letters with information on claiming a share of the settlement for property damage claims.

In January 2016, then-President Barack Obama declared a federal emergency in Flint.

In 2020, the state of Michigan agreed to put up $600 million to settle claims against it tied to the water crisis. The city of Flint and several businesses joined the settlement.

According to the official water settlement website, as of last Friday, 4,395 people have secured their payment. Most have opted to receive the money directly into their bank accounts. 341 requested a paper check. Others have chosen different pay systems, including Venmo and PayPal.

This first round of payments has focused on property damage claims. In all, there are 30 different categories.

Settlement administrators say most payouts will be modest, maybe a thousand dollars. But some people will receive up to $100,000 in compensation for being exposed to high levels of lead in their drinking water as a child.

Here's a breakdown of how most of the settlement fund is being apportioned:

