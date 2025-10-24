Off Hand: The Banana Turn
In Michigan, sometimes when we are driving and we want to turn left, we have to turn right first — and it turns out that quirky traffic design can help prevent car crashes. Most people call it a Michigan Left or a Michigan U-Turn. But there are some Michiganders that have another name for it: the Banana Turn.
