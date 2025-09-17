© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Dish

From Chicago fine dining to Michigan’s wild peninsula

By Ronia Cabansag,
Mercedes MejiaElinor Epperson
Published September 17, 2025 at 9:33 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A person in a plaid shirt and ball cap sits on the porch of a log cabin in the woods.
1 of 5  — MilkweedInn_CreditRoniaCabansag-23.jpg
Lane Regan, owner of the Milkweed Inn, moved to the Upper Peninsula while running a fine-dining restaurant in Chicago. Regan now runs the Milkweed Inn full-time, preparing meals that feature ingredients foraged from the surrounding area.
Ronia Cabansag
A brown sign that says "milkweed inn" points to the right. Behind it, a person in jeans and a plaid shirt forages in the foliage.
2 of 5  — MilkweedInn_CreditRoniaCabansag-25.jpg
The Milkweed Inn is located in the Hiawatha National Forest, about two hours outside of Marquette. Guests are picked up and brought to the property, as GPS directions aren’t always accurate. “It's just easier because inevitably people might get lost,” owner Lane Regan said.
Ronia Cabansag
A two-story log cabin sits in a small yard in the woods.
3 of 5  — MilkweedInn_CreditRoniaCabansag-07.jpg
The Milkweed Inn hosts eight to 14 guests each weekend in the summer and fall. Eve Van Harpen, owner Lane Regan’s partner, said the log cabin is unique. “Lane bought it sight unseen, and it was built by a person who had M.S. knowing that one day that they would be in a wheelchair. So the entire cabin is set up to be accessible,” she said.
Ronia Cabansag
Four people stand in a kitchen with dark cabinets and butcher block counters.
4 of 5  — MilkweedInn_CreditRoniaCabansag-11.jpg
Guests and owner Lane Regan hang out in the inn kitchen. The inn encourages guests to spread out on the property or mingle. “I feel like it's a really awesome, great sort of social experiment, because I think that most of the guests have researched and looked into it. So they're not coming out [to the inn] blindly. They sort of know what they're getting into,” Regan said. 
Ronia Cabansag
The interior of a log cabin, with a wood-burning stove in the right foreground and a seating area in the left background.
5 of 5  — MilkweedInn_CreditRoniaCabansag-17.jpg
The log cabin at the Milkweed Inn has a super cozy vibe, with vintage finds and comfy spots everywhere you look. The living room and kitchen are shared spaces that open up to a big deck with amazing views of the wilderness all around.
Ronia Cabansag

  • Milkweed Inn is run by Lane Regan, former owner and chef behind Elizabeth, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago
  • The getaway is located within the Hiawatha National Forest
  • Chef Lane's menus incorporate foraged and locally-sourced ingredients

Deep in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, there’s an off-the-grid bed and breakfast called the Milkweed Inn. It’s not the kind of place you stumble upon.

The Milkweed Inn is run by Michelin-starred chef Iliana (Lane) Regan. Regan ran Elizabeth, a fine dining restaurant in Chicago, before moving to the UP. They said the Milkweed Inn has been a dream years in the making.

“I've wanted to do this for such a long time, probably even before I started my restaurant,” they said. “I think that Elizabeth was the stepping stone to get to this, which is what I really wanted to do.”

Regan has built a reputation on hyper-local and foraged ingredients. That vision has landed them on “Best Chef” lists and earned Michelin recognition. Today, the same creativity shapes weekends at Milkweed, where up to 12 guests are hosted across a couple of cabin rooms, an Airstream camper, and two large tents.

“Here, it's perfect. I get to use all the little things that I'm foraging and gathering and all my little tinctures and such,” Regan said. “Trying to forage for 30 people a night, five days a week is way different than 12 people on one weekend.”

Unplug and connect

A woodburning stove in a log cabin. In the background, a person in a plaid shirt stands in front of dark green cabinets.
Ronia Cabansag
The Milkweed Inn is completely off the grid, powered by a propane generator. The cabin includes a woodburning stove in the parlor/kitchen.

To reach the restaurant from the lower peninsula, it’s a short flight to Marquette, then a winding drive deep into the Hiawatha National Forest. Guests usually get picked up at a meet-up spot and caravan in. There’s no GPS and no cell signal, just lots of old logging roads.

“People are out here unplugging,” Regan said. “They're usually making really nice connections with each other.”

The location is remote, but not lonely, Regan said.

“A lot of people ask, ‘oh my gosh, aren't you lonely out there?’ And I'm actually never alone,” they said. “We always have residents. There's always friends over. So yeah, there's no time for loneliness.”

On a typical summer or fall Friday night, guests arrive around 6 p.m. and enjoy a multi-course, family-style dinner. The property is right on the Sturgeon River, so guests can hear otters as they enjoy fireside s’mores after dinner.

Saturdays unfold like a tasting menu: Pastries and coffee in the morning, a savory brunch at 11, lunch at 2:30, cocktails at 5:30, and a 13-course dinner by evening. They cap off the weekend with a Sunday brunch.

Michigan’s wild kitchen

The restaurant uses ingredients foraged from the area around it: blackberries, Queen Anne's lace, milkweed, apples, elder flowers, chanterelles and bolete mushrooms. One of Regan’s favorite late-summer finds is lobster mushrooms, which smell and have a similar color to cooked lobsters.

Cooked pink and yellow mushrooms sit in a bowl.
Ronia Cabansag
Lobster mushrooms seared in butter with some dandelion vinegar, then topped with lobster mushroom miso and wild blueberry molasses. Owner Lane Regan forages the mushrooms from nearby. They aren't a mycologist, but have been foraging for years.

Regan said they learned how to forage from their dad, although they aren’t a mycologist.

“We just stuck to very familiar mushrooms and berries. My grandfather's farm was really fruitful,” they said. “But over the years, I've taught myself a lot, just because I love it, and I love reading about it and researching. But I wouldn't say that I'm a master forager.”

They also grow garden vegetables at the inn. Meals often include local wild protein, such as duck, deer, or Lake Superior whitefish.

Continuing to grow

Regan likes the simplicity of having one restaurant.

“I had tried to scale up and do multiple restaurants,” they said. “And the way that I have run things, it was too hard on me. There was too much to do. And I had too many hats.”

The Milkweed Inn is still plenty of work, but feels different.

“I can really get back into the part that I love, which is the food part,” they said. “I lost a lot of that with Elizabeth because I was so busy actually running the restaurant.”

There’s a lot more Regan wants to do at the Milkweed Inn, like adding hiking trails and housing horses alongside the resident pigs and dogs. And they’re currently fundraising to buy equipment so they can operate in the winter and host events.

Regan said they miss the diversity of food that was more accessible living in the city. But moving to the forest has cemented how they approach food.

“If anything, just being here has distilled the way that I already was thinking and seeing the food,” they said.

Two dogs sit on a log cabin porch in the woods. One is a black and white Newfoundland, the other a small terrier.
1 of 2  — MilkweedInn_CreditRoniaCabansag-02.jpg
The Milkweed Inn is also home to several dogs and pigs.
Ronia Cabansag
Two black and white pigs stand in a wood enclosure. One is looking up at the camera.
2 of 2  — MilkweedInn_CreditRoniaCabansag-15.jpg
The Milkweed Inn is also home to several dogs and pigs. The pigs are pets, not raised for food.
Ronia Cabansag

Tags
The Dish The DishUpper Peninsularestaurantforaging
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies &amp; Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and director of Stateside.
See stories by Mercedes Mejia
Elinor Epperson
Elinor Epperson is an environment intern through the Great Lakes News Collaborative. She is wrapping up her master's degree in journalism at Michigan State University.
See stories by Elinor Epperson
Latest Episodes