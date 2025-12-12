Cooking through the holidays with Feel Good Foodie's Yumna Jawad

This week on The Dish we're sitting down with Yumna Jawad. She's a home cook, recipe developer, and creative force behind Feel Good Foodie.

Born in Zaire and raised in Sierra Leone in Lebanese family, Jawad later found community in Dearborn, where she met her husband, before eventually settling in Grand Rapids.

With over 10 million followers on social media turning to her for recipes during the holidays, Jawad said she never takes that trust lightly.

"To rely on my recipes and to trust my recipes in your kitchen during this time just humbles me so much," she said. "And it feels like such a huge honor."

Jawad shared her must-have holiday dish: stuffed grape leaves. For Jawad, the iconic Mediterranean/Middle Eastern dish brings back memories of her mother and aunties sitting together at the kitchen table to prepare a meal.

Lebanese stuffed grape leaves.

"It's such a labor of love, if you ever see that dish on any table, you just know the person who made it loves you, cares about you," Jawad said.

Jawad shared a deeply personal story remembering that while pregnant with her daughter, her mom insisted they slow down amidst the chaos, and make stuffed grape leaves together.

"We rolled the grape leaves, and my water broke the next day," she recalled. Now, Jawad is passing on the knowledge to her own her daughter.

She also offered gentle advice for overwhelmed home cooks: "Take the time to enjoy the process. Don't worry too much about the final dish or the final outcome."

From taking the pressure off the "perfect" plate to finding joy in the process, Jawad reminded us that cooking during the holidays can be simple, comforting, and even fun.

Listen to the full conversation above.

