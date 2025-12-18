Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Dec. 19-21)
The holiday season is here! Michigan Public has rounded up some of the fun, festive activities happening around the state this weekend! Check out some of these exciting, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Home for the Holidays - Around the World
12/19 | 7:30 p.m.
The Frauenthal Center - 360 W Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI
$34-$64
Sounds of the Season
12/18-12/19 | 7:30 p.m.
Carson Auditorium - 4000 J Maddy Parkway, Interlochen, MI
$36/adult, $19/student
Magic at the Mill
12/19-12/20 | 5 p.m.
Windmill Island Gardens - 1 Lincoln Avenue, Holland, MI
$7-$14
AlpenLights Christmas Drive-Thru Show
12/16-12/24 | 5:30 p.m.
Otsego County Fairgrounds - 275 Fairview Road, Gaylord, MI
$15/car
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Christmas by Candlelight with R MacKenzie Lewis & Friends
12/18 | 7:30 p.m.
Kerrytown Concert House - 415 N 4th Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$30-$40
Disney’s Frozen
12/17-1/11 | 7 p.m.
Encore Musical Theatre Company - 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI
Prices Vary
Norma & Wanda
12/17-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.
Purple Rose Theatre - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI
$57.75
Trivia Night: Holiday Movies!
12/19 | 6 p.m.
HOMES Campus - 112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Metro Detroit
A Magical Motown Christmas
12/19 | 7:30 p.m.
Music Hall Main Stage - 350 Madison Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Annie the Musical
12/18-1/4 | 7:30 p.m.
Boardwalk Theater - 109 Third Street, St. Clair, MI
$38
Holiday Walk at Meadowbrook Hall
12/16-12/30 | Times Vary
Meadow Brook Hall - 350 Estate Drive, Rochester, MI
$21
HollyDazzle
12/20-12/31 | 5 p.m.
Michigan Renaissance Festival Grounds - 126000 Dixie Highway, Holly, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Winter Solstice Celebration
12/19 | 6 p.m.
Blandford Nature Center - 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$15/non-member, $12/member
Holiday Classics Organ Concert
12/19-12/20 | 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids Public Museum - 272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$20
Chanukah Lighting on Calder Plaza
12/16-12/21 | 5 p.m.
Calder Plaza - 300 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
The Nutcracker
12/20-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Kalamazoo
Jingle Bell Laughs
12/19 | 8 p.m.
Kellogg Arena - 1 McCamly Street S, Battle Creek, MI
$23
Chi-Town Comedy Takeover
12/19 | 8 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
A Very Kalamazoo Christmas
12/18-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
$48-$52
Annie
12/18-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 329 S Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$32
Lansing
A Winter Masquerade
12/20 | 8 p.m.
Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$20
The Nutcracker
12/17-12/18 | 7 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Candlelight Concert: Christmas Carols on Strings
12/19 | 6:30 p.m.
Lansing Central United Methodist Church - 215 N Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
$30-$62
Mistletoe Market
12/20 | 12 p.m.
REO Town Marketplace - 1027 S Washington Avenue, Lansing, MI
Free