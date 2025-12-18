Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Dec. 19-21)

The holiday season is here! Michigan Public has rounded up some of the fun, festive activities happening around the state this weekend! Check out some of these exciting, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team.

Across Michigan

Home for the Holidays - Around the World

12/19 | 7:30 p.m.

The Frauenthal Center - 360 W Western Avenue, Muskegon, MI

$34-$64

Sounds of the Season

12/18-12/19 | 7:30 p.m.

Carson Auditorium - 4000 J Maddy Parkway, Interlochen, MI

$36/adult, $19/student

Magic at the Mill

12/19-12/20 | 5 p.m.

Windmill Island Gardens - 1 Lincoln Avenue, Holland, MI

$7-$14

AlpenLights Christmas Drive-Thru Show

12/16-12/24 | 5:30 p.m.

Otsego County Fairgrounds - 275 Fairview Road, Gaylord, MI

$15/car

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Christmas by Candlelight with R MacKenzie Lewis & Friends

12/18 | 7:30 p.m.

Kerrytown Concert House - 415 N 4th Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

$30-$40

Disney’s Frozen

12/17-1/11 | 7 p.m.

Encore Musical Theatre Company - 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI

Prices Vary

Norma & Wanda

12/17-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.

Purple Rose Theatre - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI

$57.75

Trivia Night: Holiday Movies!

12/19 | 6 p.m.

HOMES Campus - 112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

A Magical Motown Christmas

12/19 | 7:30 p.m.

Music Hall Main Stage - 350 Madison Street, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Annie the Musical

12/18-1/4 | 7:30 p.m.

Boardwalk Theater - 109 Third Street, St. Clair, MI

$38

Holiday Walk at Meadowbrook Hall

12/16-12/30 | Times Vary

Meadow Brook Hall - 350 Estate Drive, Rochester, MI

$21

HollyDazzle

12/20-12/31 | 5 p.m.

Michigan Renaissance Festival Grounds - 126000 Dixie Highway, Holly, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Winter Solstice Celebration

12/19 | 6 p.m.

Blandford Nature Center - 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$15/non-member, $12/member

Holiday Classics Organ Concert

12/19-12/20 | 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Public Museum - 272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$20

Chanukah Lighting on Calder Plaza

12/16-12/21 | 5 p.m.

Calder Plaza - 300 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

The Nutcracker

12/20-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Kalamazoo

Jingle Bell Laughs

12/19 | 8 p.m.

Kellogg Arena - 1 McCamly Street S, Battle Creek, MI

$23

Chi-Town Comedy Takeover

12/19 | 8 p.m.

Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

A Very Kalamazoo Christmas

12/18-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.

Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI

$48-$52

Annie

12/18-12/21 | 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 329 S Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$32

Lansing

A Winter Masquerade

12/20 | 8 p.m.

Riverwalk Theatre - 228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI

$20

The Nutcracker

12/17-12/18 | 7 p.m.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Candlelight Concert: Christmas Carols on Strings

12/19 | 6:30 p.m.

Lansing Central United Methodist Church - 215 N Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI

$30-$62