Highlights of Italy’s Amalfi Coast and Rome (April 21-30, 2026)

Join Michigan Public’s Zoe Clark, co-host of It’s Just Politics, as the Michigan Public Travelers program heads to Italy to experience the Highlights of Italy’s Amalfi Coast and Rome!

Embark on an amazing adventure taking you on a tour of Rome, a Colosseum visit, the Amalfi coast, Sorrento, Pompeii, and more!

Enjoy a panoramic Rome city tour with your local guide. See the highlights of the city, including the Roman Forum, the Arch of Constantine, Circus Maximus, Piazza Venezia, and the Pantheon. Walk over cobblestone streets to see the Trevi Fountain and more. Walk in the footsteps of ancient gladiators during an in-depth visit to the Colosseum.

Then, take a day for shopping or to visit places like the Vatican Museums, offering a massive collection of ancient Greek sculptures, medieval tapestries, and Renaissance paintings, or the Sistine Chapel and Michelangelo's mural of The Last Judgement.

Your next stop is the Amalfi Coast, an iconic coastline of rocky beaches and towering cliffs, followed by a Sorrento walking tour. Sorrento is a coastal town facing the Bay of Naples. Take in the breathtaking scenery, sip on some Limoncello, or visit Piazza Tasso, a cafe-lined square filled with artisan shops selling local wares.

Your trip also includes a visit to Pompeii, one of Italy’s most unique and famous archaeological sites. Explore an ancient community captured in time - the excavated ruins of the Roman city of Pompeii, buried in volcanic ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD.

Join us for a free info session on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Click here to register .

Highlights:



Travel with Zoe Clark, co-host of It’s Just Politics on Michigan Public

on Michigan Public Rome City Tour

Colosseum visit

St. Peter's Basilica

Montecassino

The Amalfi Coast

Sorrento

Naples

Amalfi

Pizza making class

Pompeii

4 nights in Rome

4 nights in the Amalfi Coast

Optional Tour to the Isle of Capri



Includes:



Includes Round Trip Airfare - Detroit (DTW)

12 meals

Professional Tour Director

Motorcoach Transportation

Admissions and Sightseeing per the Itinerary

Hotel Transfers & Baggage Handling at the Hotels



Trip Facts:



$5,199 per person based on double occupancy

$1,100 single supplement

Trip begins: April 21 - evening departure

Trip ends: April 30 - Return home - Ciao!



Click here to get more details, or to reserve your space

For more information, contact Premier World Discovery at 877-953-8687.

Why travel with Michigan Public?

When you travel to Italy with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience led by a carefully selected guide that offers a unique perspective on the places you’ll visit. You’ll also join a fun group of travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning, and who share a love of public radio.