Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (January, 9-11)
2026 is in full swing! Need a fun, new activity to kickstart the year? Michigan Public has you covered! We've rounded up some of the exciting, interesting, and timely events happening around the state this weekend.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Spectacular Musical Tree Show
1/1-1/12 | Start times vary
Frankenmuth Visitor Center- 635 S Main St, Frankenmuth, MI
Free
Winterfest Brewery Collectibles Show
1/10 | All Day
American Legion Hall - Frankenmuth, MI
Free
Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race
1/10-1/11 | All Day
Muskallonge State Park - 29881 County Road 407, Newberry, MI
Free to watch
Learn to Luge like an Olympian
1/10-3/8| All Day
Muskegon Luge Track - 462 Scenic Drive, N. Muskegon, MI
$35
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Disney’s Frozen - Closing Weekend
1/9-1/11 | 7 p.m.
Encore Musical Theatre Company - 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI
Prices Vary
Saline Indoor Farmer’s Market
1/10 | All Day
Saline Farmer’s Market - 7265 N Ann Arbor Street, Saline, MI
Free
Time Travel Half-Marathon
1/10 | 7:30 a.m.
Rolling Hills Water Park - 7660 Stony Creek Road Ypsilanti, MI
$25.98
Dimanche Chaliwaté and Focus Companies
1/7-1/11 | 7:30 p.m.
Power Center for the Performing Arts - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Metro Detroit
Ultimate Fishing Show
1/8-1/11 | Start times vary
Suburban Collection Showplace - 46100 Grand River Road, Novi, MI
$12/one day, $181/multi-day
Winter Park at Bowers Farm
1/9-2/28 | Friday 4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 2 p.m.
Bowers Farm - 1219 E. Square Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI
Free
Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers
1/10 | 7:30 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Taylor Tomlinson “The Save Me Tour”
1/10 | 4 & 7 p.m.
Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Griffins vs Texas Stars
1/7-1/9 | 7 p.m.
Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Owl Prowl
1/9 | 6 p.m.
Blandford Nature Center - 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$16 non-members, $12.80 members
Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show
1/10-1/11 | 12 p.m.
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$12/one day, $181/multi-day
World of Winter 2026
1/9-2/28 | All Day
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Boat Show
1/9-1/11 | 2 p.m.
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10
Art Detectives: An ABC of What Art Can Be by Meher McArthur
1/10 | 10:30 a.m.
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts - 314 S Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance
1/11 | 2 p.m.
Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy - 2020 Fulford Street, Suite 100, Kalamazoo, MI
$15 ($10 for first visit)
May Erlwine
1/8 | 8 p.m.
Bell’s Brewery - 355 E. Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$30.85
Lansing
Free Snowmobiling Weekend
1/10-1/11 | All day
Statewide Snowmobile Trails - MI
Free
Abrams Planetarium: Living in Balance
1/9-1/25 | 8 p.m.
Abrams Planetarium - 755 Science Road, East Lansing, MI
$5.50
Sonia De Los Santos
1/10 | 1:30 & 4 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
WJXQ Homegrown Throwdown
1/9-1/10 | 6 p.m.
Grewal Hall - 224 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI
$20.41