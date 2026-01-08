Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (January, 9-11)

2026 is in full swing! Need a fun, new activity to kickstart the year? Michigan Public has you covered! We've rounded up some of the exciting, interesting, and timely events happening around the state this weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Spectacular Musical Tree Show

1/1-1/12 | Start times vary

Frankenmuth Visitor Center- 635 S Main St, Frankenmuth, MI

Free

Winterfest Brewery Collectibles Show

1/10 | All Day

American Legion Hall - Frankenmuth, MI

Free

Tahquamenon Country Sled Dog Race

1/10-1/11 | All Day

Muskallonge State Park - 29881 County Road 407, Newberry, MI

Free to watch

Learn to Luge like an Olympian

1/10-3/8| All Day

Muskegon Luge Track - 462 Scenic Drive, N. Muskegon, MI

$35

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Disney’s Frozen - Closing Weekend

1/9-1/11 | 7 p.m.

Encore Musical Theatre Company - 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI

Prices Vary

Saline Indoor Farmer’s Market

1/10 | All Day

Saline Farmer’s Market - 7265 N Ann Arbor Street, Saline, MI

Free

Time Travel Half-Marathon

1/10 | 7:30 a.m.

Rolling Hills Water Park - 7660 Stony Creek Road Ypsilanti, MI

$25.98

Dimanche Chaliwaté and Focus Companies

1/7-1/11 | 7:30 p.m.

Power Center for the Performing Arts - 121 Fletcher Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

Ultimate Fishing Show

1/8-1/11 | Start times vary

Suburban Collection Showplace - 46100 Grand River Road, Novi, MI

$12/one day, $181/multi-day

Winter Park at Bowers Farm

1/9-2/28 | Friday 4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 2 p.m.

Bowers Farm - 1219 E. Square Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI

Free

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers

1/10 | 7:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Taylor Tomlinson “The Save Me Tour”

1/10 | 4 & 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Griffins vs Texas Stars

1/7-1/9 | 7 p.m.

Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Owl Prowl

1/9 | 6 p.m.

Blandford Nature Center - 1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$16 non-members, $12.80 members

Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

1/10-1/11 | 12 p.m.

DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$12/one day, $181/multi-day

World of Winter 2026

1/9-2/28 | All Day

Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Boat Show

1/9-1/11 | 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$10

Art Detectives: An ABC of What Art Can Be by Meher McArthur

1/10 | 10:30 a.m.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts - 314 S Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Southwest Michigan Ballroom Dance

1/11 | 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo Ballroom Academy - 2020 Fulford Street, Suite 100, Kalamazoo, MI

$15 ($10 for first visit)

May Erlwine

1/8 | 8 p.m.

Bell’s Brewery - 355 E. Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$30.85

Lansing

Free Snowmobiling Weekend

1/10-1/11 | All day

Statewide Snowmobile Trails - MI

Free

Abrams Planetarium: Living in Balance

1/9-1/25 | 8 p.m.

Abrams Planetarium - 755 Science Road, East Lansing, MI

$5.50

Sonia De Los Santos

1/10 | 1:30 & 4 p.m.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary