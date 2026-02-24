High Winds ground jumpers but not party at Pine Mountain Continental Cup

Skiers faced disappointment last weekend when high winds kept jumpers from competing at the Pine Mountain Continental Cup.

The Pine Mountain Continental Cup held in Iron Mountain, Michigan is sponsored by the International Skiing and Snowboarding Competition (FIS) and attracts competitors from around the world. Pine Mountain has also been the site of two World Cups, one in 1996 and one in 2000.

The Kiwanis Ski Club (not affiliated with Kiwanis International) and its volunteers spend hours preparing the ski hill for the competition every year.

Tracy Asanuma / Michigan Public Workers preparing the Pine Mountain Ski Jump on Saturday February 21, 2026 during the Pine Mountain Continental Cup.

“We are the largest continental cup in the world,” said Kiwanis ski club president Nick Blagec.

While skiers were not able to test out the Pine Mountain Ski jump, they were able to meet members of the community at the “Meet the Skiers event.”This free public event hosted by the Kiwanis Ski Club and the Dickinson County Chamber of Commerce the night before the competition gave the public an opportunity to take pictures with the skiers and ask for autographs. The weather also made travel to the event difficult and both the Swiss and Polish teams were delayed. The Austrian team arrived without their luggage or skis.

"Hopefully we can jump on Saturday,” said a member of the Austrian ski jump team.

Despite the weather, a sea of temporary structures and huts, some with wood stoves and BBQ grills, sprang up around the ski jump by Thursday night.

Tracy Asanuma / Michigan Public Iron Mountain Native Levi Verrette skied half way down the mountain with the American flag during the Opening Ceremonies of the Pine Mountain Continental Cup Saturday February 21.

On Saturday during the opening ceremony Senator Ed McBroom, Representatives Dave Prestin and Greg Markkannen, and the CEO of the Great Lakes Sports Commission, Eric Marvin, were present as Kiwanis Ski Club president Nick Blagec welcomed spectators and competitors. Iron Mountain native Levi Verrette, dressed in a patriotic ski suit and carrying the American flag skied halfway down the hill where he was met by Colten Hiatt, the youngest member of the Kiwanis Ski Club, also holding an American Flag.

Unfortunately, the weather proved to be too much for the ski competition and organizers chose to cancel the jumping competition .

“Nice event with friendly people, unfortunately no jumps,” said Austria’s Jakob Steinberger.

While some were disappointed to not see the ski jumpers, others enjoyed the party on the hill until 7 p.m. when the Dickinson County Sheriff deputies began asking party goers to vacate the ski jump area.