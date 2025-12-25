2025 Year in Review: The best of the Environment Report

Marianne Martin has lived in the same house since 1972. She bought a home in Westover Hills, a small neighborhood in Scio Township just west of Ann Arbor, as a “challenge” for her and her newly retired father to work on.



“It was just perfect, and it was a fix-me-up house,” she said. “It was something I could afford to do little by little.”



But that neighborhood was irrevocably changed in 1986 when the county notified residents that their drinking well water was contaminated with a chemical known to cause liver issues from a plant across the road.



Gelman Sciences LLC, a medical filter manufacturer, had slowly dumped wastewater laced with 1,4-dioxane into the ground around its facility for almost 20 years before it was discovered.



The contaminant had traveled through groundwater underneath nearby homes and businesses. Over 120 drinking water wells in Scio Township had to be plugged or paved over. Martin’s was one of them.