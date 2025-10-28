What to know about cuts to SNAP in Michigan

Late last week, hundreds of thousands of people across Michigan woke up with the news that they would not be receiving food benefits starting in November.

Officials at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have said federal authorities told them to pause the distribution of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits because there's a possibility that with the federal government shut down, there won't be enough money to cover the cost of providing those benefits.

SNAP is one of several federal systems that support hungry families, all of which have been jeopardized by the shutdown.

Who is being impacted by the pause to SNAP?

In Michigan, about 1.4 million people — about 13% of the state’s population — receive SNAP benefits. In 2024, the average Michigan household received less than $350 per month in SNAP assistance, the state said. Almost half a million children benefited from the program, and more than 75% of households receiving SNAP benefits include someone who is working.

Will SNAP benefits be issued in November?

In Michigan, SNAP benefits are not loaded onto recipients’ accounts all at once. Benefits scheduled before November 1 will still be issued. Any funds already on people’s accounts will remain available and can still be used to receive unlimited dollar-for-dollar matches when purchasing fruits and vegetables at participating grocery stores.

The Fair Food Network’s Double Up Food Bucks program typically matches fruit and vegetable purchases dollar for dollar, up to $20 per day, with credits expiring after 90 days. However, both the daily limit and the expiration period have been temporarily lifted in response to the announcement of the SNAP pause. Frozen fruits and vegetables are also now eligible. Shoppers can use Double Up on frozen options with no added salt, sugar, or oil.

Will benefits be issued retroactively once the shutdown ends?

Yes! The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has said it will be allowed to load benefits onto people’s accounts as soon as they receive notice from the federal government’s Food and Nutrition Service, a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in charge of managing SNAP benefits.

If I need help getting access to food, where can I go?

Call 2-1-1 or visit MI211.org/food-assistance to receive food resources in your community. If you live in West Michigan or the Upper Peninsula, you can find information about pantries here . Find information for the Mid Michigan region here and the east side here .

Can I apply for SNAP benefits while the shutdown is in effect?

Yes! The state will continue to process applications despite the shutdown. While applications may be approved, distribution of benefits will not take place until the shutdown ends or the Food and Nutrition service gives the state permission to do so.

Can the state of Michigan use its own funds to temporarily cover SNAP benefits?

Sort of. But also, not yet. The USDA has said it will not reimburse states for providing those benefits, but Michigan House Democrats say they're introducing legislation to put hundreds of millions of state dollars toward covering the cost of SNAP benefits in November.