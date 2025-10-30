Are you on SNAP? Here are some resources for you

SNAP benefits are going away starting November 1 until further notice due to the federal government shutdown.

If you are someone who receives SNAP benefits, here are some things you can do.

Dial 211 OR visit http://mi211.org/food-assistance

The state website includes resources to get to (mobile) food pantries, receive baby formula or food, soup kitchens and various meal programs. Just navigate to the desired option, click on the arrow that pops up, enter your zipcode, click the “Find Resources” button and it’ll guide you to the various locations near that zipcode that may be able to help.

What about area specific resources?

For West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, visit https://www.feedwm.org/findfood/

This website has an interactive map that lets you get close to your area and see your options. You can also search by address, choose whether you want a food club, pantries, meal sites, mobile pantries or Gather 2 Grow and can also select a day of the week, to make sure the site is open on the day you plan to go.

For Mid-Michigan, visit https://greaterlansingfoodbank.org/get-help/pantries

This website also has an interactive map and you can search for food pantries by zipcode.

For East Michigan, visit https://pantrynet.org/

Here you can use dropdown menus to choose between various food pantry, soup kitchen and shelter options as well as what days they are open, whether an appointment is needed and how far you’d like to set the radius.

Can I still enroll in SNAP while the federal government shutdown is ongoing?

Yes. The state will continue to process applications during this time. You may be approved, but your benefits may not be distributed until the shutdown ends OR the Food and Nutrition service gives the state permission to do so.

It’s important to note that a delay is not the same thing as being cut off. Because of the shutdown, benefit distribution is being delayed. During this time, it’s important to keep your contact information up to date in order to receive notices