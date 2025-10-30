Here are ways you can provide food assistance during the federal government shutdown

Late last week, news started going out to more than a million people across Michigan that they would not be receiving food benefits starting November 1. The benefits are a casualty of the ongoing federal government shutdown

Michigan Public's Michelle Jokisch Polo reported earlier that in Michigan, about 1.4 million people — about 13% of the state’s population — receive SNAP benefits. In 2024, the average Michigan household received less than $350 per month in SNAP assistance, the state said. Almost half a million children benefited from the program, and more than 75% of households receiving SNAP benefits include someone who is working.

If you are someone who knows someone who receives SNAP benefits or wants to help, here are some things you can do.

Check in with people

In your neighborhood

Ask your neighbors how they are doing and whether you can help with food or meals.

Food pantries

Before sending someone to a food pantry, check to see if they are already at capacity.

Take action

Donate food or dollars

Many food pantries have asks out on social media about food or other items they may need. If you’re unsure what to bring, here are two resources that can help guide your choices. Most food banks benefit from monetary donations as they can buy goods from wholesalers or get extra donations from suppliers - making those dollars go further.

Feeding America

They say to opt for peanut butter, canned soup, fruits, veggies, etc., pasta (preferably whole grain) and rice (preferably brown). Don’t donate leftovers, food near expiry, baked goods, items that need refrigeration or those that have packaging concerns (glass items, dented or bloated cans or already open items).

Food Gatherers

This site says to donate fresh produce, canned goods, pre-packaged baked goods, personal care items and deli products. They also say to avoid giving items in glass containers or with packaging concerns.

Always remember, you can call and ask your local food banks and pantries what they take and, when in doubt, give money.

Tell your lawmakers

You can contact your elected official and share your thoughts about the shutdown by using Congress’ website to find the best way to contact them.

Volunteer your time

You can help your local food bank sort and pack food, shop, deliver or cook/meal prep.

Find a mutual aide group

If you're looking to volunteer time, but find that many food banks are at capacity, check in with a local mutual aide group, which rely on volunteer participation and reciprocal support. You can find local mutual aide groups here.

Have more ideas or other ways to help? Let us know at digital@michiganpublic.org.