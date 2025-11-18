Detroit public schools looking to make after-school food access easier for students

The Detroit Public Schools Community District board is working on policy changes that it said would improve students’ access to meals. Board Secretary Ida Simmons Short’s proposal relies on two changes to Michigan's Afterschool Snack Program. The changes would allow students to get an evening meal even if they aren’t in after school care.

The Detroit School Board is asking the Michigan Department of Education for waivers to enact the proposed changes. But a spokesperson from the state education department said it’s up to the federal government to make decisions on the requirements for the nutrition assistance program.

The state education department said it's asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a waiver to the regulation that prevents snacks from being sent home, but the USDA denied the request.

The district’s Office of School Nutrition said it will continue to provide meals to students in order to combat food insecurity and alleviate financial burden.

Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said Detroit Public Schools will offer free breakfast, lunch, and dinner for students at certain schools. He said they will ensure that every child in the Detroit community continues to receive care and nourishment.

The effort to get federal support for expanding Detroit's school nutrition program comes after weeks of uncertainty for people who use SNAP benefits to afford food. The Trump administration refused to use billions of dollars in contingency funds to carry the nation's largest anti-hunger program through the federal government shutdown.