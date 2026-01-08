More than 150 gather in Grand Rapids to protest Minneapolis killing by ICE

The crowd trickled in slowly to Calder Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. At first it was nearly silent, with people holding signs in small groups. Signs that read “Stop killing” and “The Videos Don’t Lie Renee Good was Murdered!”

The crowd continued to grow as organizers brought out a black bullhorn and started a call and response.

“Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here!” they shouted.

Speakers took turns to call out the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs enforcement for shooting Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this week. On Thursday, Vice President J.D. Vance said the killing was justified because Good attempted to run over the ICE officer. But video of the incident showed the officer drawing his weapon before the car started moving forward, with its wheels turned away from the officer. He did not appear to be hit, and continued firing into the car after it passed him.

“It’s just a vile escalation of Trump’s campaign to terrorize not just the Black and brown community, but now any bystander, anybody who expresses any kind of dissent against ICE and his whole campaign,” said Eduardo Montiel, with the Grand Rapids Alliance against Racist and Political Repression .

Greta Jo Seidohl, a Unitarian Universalist minister, called out the names of others killed either by immigration officers, or while in immigration enforcement custody.

“ICE is a tool of fascism,” she said. “I don’t want to hear anymore that fascism is rising. It is here. It has flooded our cities and our communities and our systems. It’s okay if you’re scared, it’s okay if that’s heartbreaking — it should be. But you cannot give up.”

As darkness fell, and rain began to fall, the crowd had grown to more than 150. The group remained in the plaza, chanting, drumming and holding signs. Police kept their distance.