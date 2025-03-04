Stateside Podcast: How did this Michigan snowy owl turn orange?

Spring is just around the corner, and the sounds of birds singing are beginning to fill the air across the state. For bird enthusiasts in Michigan, this is an ideal time for birdwatching. Recently, there have been sightings of a few rare birds, including a snowy owl with its unusual chestnut-colored feathers, and a yellow cardinal.

Sherry McWhirter, a climate and environment reporter for MLive and a fellow bird enthusiast, joined the show to discuss these rare bird sightings.

According to McWhirter, Julie Maggert, an amateur wildlife photographer, first learned about the snowy owl sightings through social media.

“She drove out to the thumb area,” McWhirter explained, “and spent hours covering hundreds of miles in search of this bird.”

Maggert's dedication paid off; after hours of searching, she finally spotted the owl perched atop a utility pole.

This snowy owl features a “rufous” coloration, which gives it a chestnut hue in its feathers.

Courtesy / Julie Maggert Snowy owl in flight

While snowy owls are typically known for their white plumage, the presence of orange coloring on this particular owl makes it exceptionally rare.

A researcher at Michigan State University who has studied bird colorations believes the owl's unusual coloring was likely triggered by environmental factors.

“It may be a genetic thing,” McWhirter said. “But it was caused by some kind of environmental trigger that basically expressed some genes that are normally down regulated.”

Its likely the environmental triggers for an owl's unique coloration could stem from toxins, pollutants, or even exposure to heavy metals, Kevin McGraw, chairman of MSU’s Integrative Biology Department, told McWherter.

Scientists refer to this phenomenon as pheomelanin pigment synthesis.

In humans, this process results in some individuals having red or ginger-colored hair, and it occurs similarly in birds.

Courtesy / Julie Maggert Snowy owl on utility pole

While many people are fascinated by this owl's distinctive coloring, there are concerns about the challenges they may face.

Snowy owls typically rely on their snow-covered surroundings for camouflage while foraging for food, but with her rusty coloration, this owl may struggle to blend into her environment.

“The other concern is they're not the biggest raptor out there,” said McWhirter. “And she might be more vulnerable to other larger predators because she stands out against the snow on the landscape.”

Background reading:

Rusty-colored Michigan snowy owl turning heads, likely genetic mutation

Hear the full conversation with Sherry McWhirter on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

Sherry McWhirter, a climate environment reporter for MLive