Auchter's Art: Don't boo. Vote.

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published October 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
4 panel cartoon showing someone angry about things happening in the government but forgetting there's an election next week
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

There is so much going on in the country and the world right now. And, as you may have noticed, most of it not good. War, starvation, grift, economic turmoil, constitutional crisis, rising authoritarianism — well, you get it.

It's awful. But it's also compelling. Cable news and social media are a constant feed of train wrecks, one after the other (with an occasional cat video), and we can't not look. Which is a problem because while we're locked in on that stuff, we can miss the local stuff that we actually have degree of control over.

So the cartoon is a bit of a self-own. As much as I like to think of myself as above the fray, I most certainly am not. I just realized that we have an election next week! It's all local stuff — city council members and school millage requests — but that's important. It's where I live.

Hopefully, you are not playing catch-up like me and have thought ahead about what's on your ballot, done your due diligence, and are planning to make (or have already made) an informed vote. If you haven't, there's still time. Don't worry — all that terrible news will be waiting for us when we get back to it.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
