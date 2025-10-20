© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
2025 November Election

Voters have until November 4 to cast their ballots for this fall's general election. The hottest election is the Detroit mayor race. But, plenty of other Michigan cities also have mayoral elections (Lansing, Southfield, Taylor, Dearborn Heights, Pontiac, Milan, etc.).

Here's some of our coverage for this November.

The Latest
Stateside
Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025
Stateside Staff
A recap of the Detroit mayoral debate last night, previewing a poetry event tomorrow in Hamtramck, and hearing from an MSU student born in Palestine.
a split image shows Solomon Kinloch celebrating his win by hugging an unidentified female; on the right, Mary Sheffield stands at a podium with her hands raised
Ryan Sun
/
AP
Politics & Government
Detroit mayoral candidates clash in first Detroit debate
Zena Issa
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio
Politics & Government
Absentee ballots now available for November election
Sneha Dhandapani
Detroit Mayoral Race
2025 August Primary